Note: This story contains a major spoiler for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

The first answer to the question of who ended up sitting on the Iron Throne is: No one.

The second answer is: Bran Stark and Sansa Stark.

Allow us to explain.

In the Game of Thrones series finale Sunday night, a triumphant Daenerys Targaryen revealed tyrannical plans for the realm. Under pressure to stop her, Jon Snow made the agonizing choice to kill his lover in the Red Keep’s throne room. The dragon Drogon then destroys the fated chair with a blast of fire.

Months later, there was a meeting of the heads of the kingdoms of Westeros to determine succession. The queenslayer Jon Snow, who was imprisoned for his crime, is considered ineligible (and has never wanted the throne anyway). Jon’s next male heir is Bran Stark, who has the benefit of knowing all of Westeros’ past (and at least some of its future) and will make for a fair and extremely knowledgeable ruler. Tyrion was appointed his Hand of the King. The group votes for Bran to take over as king at the capitol, but Sansa Stark successfully holds out for the North to be declared a free and independent nation.

So the realm is divided.

Bran becomes king of the six kingdoms instead of the traditional seven (but the Iron Throne itself no longer exists).

Sansa is crowned queen of the North.

