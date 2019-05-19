As if the Game of Thrones series finale wasn’t enough reason to tune in to HBO Sunday night, the cable network decided to drop the first trailer for Westworld season 3 just minutes before the night’s big finale.

After a trailer for Zendaya’s new series Euphoria — and a sizzle reel of all the other HBO series the networks hope GoT viewers will be interested in watching in a post-Iron Throne world — Aaron Paul was front and center as the (seemingly) new lead of Westworld.

The third season of Westworld — or as it was titled in the trailer, Westworld III — will launch in 2020. The trailer saw Paul, who EW previously reported had joined the cast, in various precarious situations, including having a gun pointed at him. Most of the footage was devoid of any other recognizable Westworld face. But in the final moments, Paul’s character comes upon a woman (or robot?) played by Evan Rachel Wood.

So what does it all mean? Looks like we’ll have to wait at least another six months to find out exactly what to expect from the next chapter of the sci-fi drama.

If you need a refresher on what last happened on the series, check out EW’s recap of the Westworld season 2 finale.

Related content: