Elizabeth Olsen recalls her Game of Thrones audition story: 'It was terrible'

Every actor has a bad audition story. Elizabeth Olsen‘s happens to be for one the biggest television roles of the past decade.

Speaking with Vulture, the Avengers: Endgame actress, who broke big in the Marvel franchise with Scarlet Witch, recalled her own “bad audition story” about that time she auditioned to play Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

“When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that,” she said. “It was the most awkward audition I’d ever had.”

Image zoom Rich Fury/WireImage; HBO

This audition came about 10 years ago, according to Olsen. Tamzin Merchant (Pride & Prejudice) was originally cast in the role of Daenerys for the infamous pilot, but she dropped off the series and was later replaced with Emilia Clarke.

Olsen remembers auditioning with a monologue from the end of season 1, from “after she just burned.”

“She’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen,” she said. “They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story.’ That’s one I remember.”

Olsen, though a Game of Thrones fan like the rest of us, now has her own franchise. In addition to her role in Sorry For Your Loss, she’s taking her Scarlet Witch role to a Marvel series WandaVision for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, Disney+.

