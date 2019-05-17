The Bachelorette sneak peek: Cam proposes a chicken nugget threesome

The Bachelorette type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

If you watched last week’s season premiere of The Bachelorette — and let’s be honest, if you’re reading this, you probably did — you know that Cam is 31 flavors of annoying. First, the 30-year-old software engineer likes to freestyle rap, even though he does not have any particular skillz in that area. Second, the dude has his own catchphrase: “ABC — Always Be Cam.” And in this exclusive first look at Monday’s episode, Cam dials his obnoxious personality up to 11 — with a little assist from McDonald’s.

Hannah’s in the middle of a chat with — I don’t know, is that Kevin? All these white dudes look the same — when up walks Cam. “I’ve actually got something planned for all three of us,” he announces, before leading them to a driveway-picnic setup, complete with pillows, candles and scattered rose petals.

As you can imagine, Kevin (or whatever his name is) is not pleased — and ultimately, things get messy. Watch all the nugget-related drama in the clip above.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

