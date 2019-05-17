Queer Eye star Tan France to host Netflix fashion competition series Next in Fashion with Alexa Chung

There’s a brand-new fashion competition series on the horizon, and Netflix has designated Queer Eye‘s fashion expert Tan France and designer and model Alexa Chung to serve as hosts of Next in Fashion.

The fashionable British duo will lead the 10-episode series where designers battle it out for a top prize of $250,000 and a chance to become the next big name in fashion. The competition will kick off with 18 designers — they’ve all worked for major brands and dressed celebrities throughout their careers — who’ll face trend and design challenges.

A winner will be chosen based on who has the skill, originality, and determination to win the top prize: the money and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The Queer Eye star and global fashion icon will be joined by guest judges throughout the first season including Eva Chen, Director of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram, and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, with more to be announced.

Netflix has not yet released a premiere date.

