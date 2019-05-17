Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confront her dad about staged photos in Lifetime movie sneak peek

It’s been almost a year to the day since 29.2 million people tuned in to watch the royal wedding of Prince Harry and actress-turned-princess Meghan Markle, but royal family fever is still in full-swing on this side of the pond.

Luckily, Lifetime’s new feature film Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is on its way. The network shared a sneak peek of an emotionally-charged scene that imagines the moments after Meghan (Tiffany Marie Smith) and Harry (Charlie Field) hear that her father Thomas Markle will no longer be attending their wedding, leaving the bride to walk down the aisle unaccompanied.

A shaken Meghan, through tears, and her soon-to-be husband confront Markle over the phone about gossip in the British tabloids, specifically reports that he had a heart attack, as well as staged paparazzi pictures showing him getting ready to fly to England for their wedding. Overwhelmed by the lies of explosive proportions, Meghan flees the scene for some fresh air.

Harry follows to comfort his fiancée. Familiar with the pressures of the public eye, he lovingly reassures her, “Listen, it’s not about your father and it’s not about the gossip writers. It’s just about you and me.”

“We can get through this, Meghan,” he continues. “I love you and you love me, and that’s all that matters, right?”

The clip nods to the real-life event in which Meghan’s half-sister Samantha, admittedly, staged several paparazzi photoshoots of their father making wedding day preparations in order to salvage his public persona, followed by heart attack rumors and Markle’s consequent lack of attendance at the ceremony to avoid any further embarrassment.

Lifetime initially capitalized on the buzz of the royal engagement by rolling out a prequel film, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, in 2018 that followed the couple from their first moments to their flourishing romance as they wrestle with the weight of royal tradition.

Prince Harry and Meghan married on May 19, 2018, and welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres May 27 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime

