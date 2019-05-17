After the horror binge craze that was Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, actress Carla Gugino will now star in her own crime noir series, as shown in Cinemax’s full Jett trailer.

Gugino, who has been a favored collaborator of director Mike Flanagan between Hill House and his Stephen King film Gerald’s Game, becomes a new TV femme fatale as Daisy” Jett” Kowalski, a world-class thief who’s fresh out of prison. She’s quickly forced back to looting as various figures, including compromised law enforcers and budding femme fatales, seek to exploit her skills for their own gains.

“Playing Daisy ‘Jett’ Kowalski was a fascinating experience for me,” Gugino tells EW. “She isn’t quite like anyone I know. She’s more akin to the stalwart, measured, practical characters I’ve loved watching actors like Lee Marvin, Toshiro Mifune, or Clint Eastwood play. It was an entirely different mindset than my own to explore.”

The Jett trailer offers a peek inside her criminal world, which includes a mini Haunting of Hill House reunion; Violet McGraw, who played one of Gugino’s on-screen daughters, young Nell Crain, in the horror series now seems to play Daisy’s daughter.

Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul also stars, along with Elena Anaya, Michael Aronov, Gaite Jansen, Chris Backus, and Gil Bellows.

Created, written, executive produced, and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, Jett will premiere on Cinemax this June 14.

“Jett is populated with colorful characters who speak with comic ease and are constitutionally incapable of leading straight lives,” adds Gutierrez. “It is a fun, wildly unpredictable underworld where the threat of a violent outburst is only a wrong turn of phrase away.”

Gugino, meanwhile, was recently cast as another character with a particular set of skills, a lethal assassin in Gunpowder Milkshake, which stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti.

