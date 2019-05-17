HBO's His Dark Materials trailer reveals next sprawling fantasy epic

His Dark Materials type Stage

As HBO’s Game of Thrones concludes its television fantasy epic this Sunday with the series finale, another saga is about to begin. The network’s new His Dark Materials trailer shows a more extensive look at the world based on Philip Pullman’s acclaimed book series.

“You once asked me what evil was,” James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel, the noted explorer of this tale, tells his niece Lyra Belacqua. “There are things that you’re better off not understanding.”

His Dark Materials — based on the books The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass, together known as the His Dark Materials trilogy — takes place in a world parallel to our own, where a human’s soul exists outside one’s body in the form of a talking animal. It’s the story of Lyra (Logan star Dafne Keen), who, with her daemon Pantalaimon, live at Jordan College in Oxford. Her cloistered life soon gives way to a global adventure when she’s thrust into a mystery surrounding missing children and something called Dust, a particle which holds vast secrets of her universe.

The Golden Compass was previously adapted for the big screen in 2007 to poor critical reception. Here, in the His Dark Materials trailer, we see how the HBO and BBC One series envisions such fantastical sights as the CG-enhanced daemons; the world of Gyptians, a lower-class nomadic group living on the fringes; and characters like the Panserbjørn, a species of highly intelligent armored polar bears.

The footage gives us more glimpses of McAvoy’s Lord Asriel, Ruth Wilson as the complex and mysterious Ms. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda as aeronaut Lee Scoresby, and, of course, Keen’s Lyra, our lens into this story.

His Dark Materials will premiere on HBO in the U.S. later this year. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: