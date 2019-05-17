Anjelica Huston happily eats bull penis to avoid Jack Nicholson questions with James Corden

When presented with the option of answering an intimate question about her prior relationship with Jack Nicholson or eating bull penis, Anjelica Huston declared, “It’s bull penis time!”

The actress cringed but didn’t hesitate to eat the unpleasant dish set before her in the game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show Thursday night. “I’m sick of answering questions about him,” she said of Nicholson, whom she dated from 1973 to 1990. (Maybe it was that recent Watch What Happens Live appearance that did it.)

Halle Berry, Huston’s costar in John Wick: Chapter 3 and fellow guest on the late-night talk show, didn’t have an easy go of it either.

Berry decided to take a nibble of turkey testicles instead of naming which actor she would never work with again. That’s the game, after all: answer a difficult question from the show’s cue cards or eat something difficult. She did say there were two on her list, one of which went to jail and the other being someone “super duper famous.”

In a different instance, Berry did admit that Rich Man’s Wife, her 1996 film with Clive Owen, did not give the impression while she was filming that it would be a good movie.

What goes in inevitably comes out, and there are lots more juicy eats and treats to be had from the video above.

