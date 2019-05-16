All My Children star Eva LaRue to join Young and the Restless

A popular resident of Pine Valley is about to make a big move to Genoa City.

EW has learned exclusively that Eva LaRue — who played Maria Santos Grey on ABC’s long-running sudser All My Children — is joining the cast of The Young and the Restless.

The two-time Emmy nominee will play Celeste Rosales, who shares a complex relationship with her children, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and Lola Rosales (Sasha Calle). LaRue will begin filming next week to prepare for her June 26 debut on the CBS soap.

Image zoom CBS

LaRue is the current host of CW’s Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Animal Tales. Before that, she starred on All My Children from 1993-2011. But CBS was always a second home to LaRue: from 2005 to 2012, she played Natalia Boa Vista on CSI: Miami.

The veteran daytimer is joining Y&R at a winning time (quite literally): the soap just won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

Related: