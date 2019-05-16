Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Big Bang Theory

Image zoom Michael Yarish/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Series Finale

What happens to Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette, and Amy? We’re not telling! But here’s what happened at the taping of the final episode. Hint: there were lots of tears. And read our interview with the cast, as they look back on 12 years of their hit sitcom.

Young Sheldon

Image zoom Michael Desmond/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on CBS

Season Finale

The Oscars are to Hollywood what the Nobel Prize is to this titular character and budding theoretical physicist. So it completely makes sense that Sheldon would invite his entire school to a party to listen to the winner announcement. Safe to assume there will be Thai takeout?

Law & Order: SVU

Image zoom Virginia Sherwood/NBC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

Not to be confused with the latest Avengers movie, SVU wraps up its 20th season with an episode titled “End Game,” as Lieutenant Benson (Mariska Hargitay) tries to prove who killed a teen found in the Hudson River. Snap!

The Good Fight

Image zoom Elizabeth Fisher/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Season Finale

While Diane (Christine Baranski) is busy helping Kurt with a work project, Michael Sheen’s Roland Blum is out for revenge, representing a group that claims Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart overcharged them. And Lucca is up for partner, but the good question is, do her colleagues like her?

What Else to Watch:

8 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy (season finale) — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Superstore (season finale) — NBC

9 p.m.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (season finale) — NBC

Station 19 (season finale) — ABC

10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (season finale) — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change