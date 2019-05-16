Competitive spirits, the ghost of Soju’s cyst, and the lingering smell of hairspray aren’t the only things wafting through the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room; love is in the air as season 11 draws to a close, and EW has an exclusive preview of how the most understated over-stated romance of the year might bow out alongside it.

With only five queens — and a history of wig-snatching drama behind them — left in the competition, all eyes have seemingly shifted from cutthroat competition to sentimental romance, with Brooke Lynn Hytes and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo discussing the future of their adorable courtship that’s played out across their lips several episodes of the Emmy-winning reality show.

As the queens prepare to hit the runway for an ambitious choreography challenge, the ever curious A’Keria Chanel Davenport breaks the makeup room silence by asking the couple how they plan to continue their relationship — which began on the show — after filming concludes.

“We’re going to see where it goes and see what happens!” Brooke says, though A’Keria notes that the hectic schedule of a drag superstar might not allow for kisses and cuddles every night. Vanjie responds: “If you want it to work, it’ll work. If you don’t put effort into it, it’s not going to work.”

In a confessional, Brooke says her “hope for my relationship with Vanjie after this is just to get to know each other, like two normal people,” adding that “it could be nice” and she’ll “see what happens.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres its penultimate competitive episode tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview above.

