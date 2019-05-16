The Tick star says canceled show is 'still alive,' asks fans to #SaveTheTick

Image zoom Giovanni Rufino/Amazon Prime

The Tick star Griffin Newman insists that the superhero comedy is “very much still alive,” despite it being canceled by Amazon after two seasons.

“Our show is very much still alive at this moment!” the actor tweeted Thursday. “We’re all still under contract, and actively trying to find a new place to keep the show going! Fan demand is really what has the power to push us over the edge right now, so please be loud! It’s time to #SaveTheTick!”

Newman plays Arthur Everest on The Tick, the winged sidekick of Peter Serafinowicz’s titular superhero. Newman is also the cohost of the film podcast Blank Check.

Newman’s tweet followed an announcement by The Tick creator Ben Edlund that Amazon had pulled the plug on the show, though he also held out hope that it could continue elsewhere.

“I’m sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with The Tick,” Edlund wrote on Twitter. “I’m not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series.”

Our show is very much still alive at this moment! We’re all still under contract, and actively trying to find a new place to keep the show going! Fan demand is really what has the power to push us over the edge right now, so please be loud! It’s time to #SaveTheTick! https://t.co/zRvKDwxOzP — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) May 16, 2019

I'm sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with @TheTickTV I'm not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series. — ben_edlund (@ben_edlund) May 16, 2019

Related content: