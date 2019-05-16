Supernatural star Jensen Ackles posts group photo with CW stars at show's final upfronts

Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

When Chuck welcomed the Winchester brothers to “the end” in the Supernatural season 14 finale, we didn’t imagine the end would start quite so soon.

Although the show’s final season — which Jensen Ackles has high hopes for — is still months away, fellow stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins joined Ackles on Thursday for the series’ final CW upfronts presentation. And before the presentation came to an end, Padalecki stepped off stage to get a group selfie of all the CW stars in attendance. After all, it was the final CW upfronts that the Supernatural stars will attend (at least as part of Supernatural).

Ackles later posted the selfie on Instagram, thanking the CW, the WB, and all the advertising folks who’ve been a part of the show along the way. Then, after congratulating the other actors in the photo, Ackles said, “Now excuse us while we go kick this last season in the ass!!!” (Although, to be clear, the actors still have a bit of hiatus left before filming begins on season 15.)

See Ackles’ full post below. (For the record, Collins was on stage, he just didn’t quite make it into frame.)

