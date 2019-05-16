Jon Cryer teases Lex Luthor's 'jaw-droppingly evil' move in the Supergirl finale

Supergirl type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Even Jon Cryer was surprised when he found out where his three-episode-long arc as Lex Luthor was headed in this Sunday’s Supergirl‘s season 4 finale.

“[The finale] reveals his ultimate plan, which is even darker than I expected,” Cryer, 54, tells EW. “There’s another plan within this plan. It reveals his more sociopathic tendencies, and that’s actually what’s been fun for me playing the character — this iteration of Lex is a real threat. They really let Lex be scary.”

The actor’s narcissistic supervillain masterminded, well, everything that happened in Supergirl‘s fourth season: the rises of Supergirl’s Kaznian-trained doppelgänger Red Daughter (Melissa Benoist, pulling double duty), of xenophobic icon Ben Lockwood/Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), and of the corrosive nationwide anti-alien sentiment fueling Luthor’s elaborate plan to make the world bow to him. Oh, and there’s the Kaznian invasion, which happened in last Sunday’s episode.

“[His plan] also involves him getting revenge on Superman,” says Cryer. “He really tries to wrap it all up in one super-duper evil plan.”

Of course, it will all inevitably bring him face-to-face with Supergirl for a battle of wits and fists in the finale; plus, the season’s endgame will also include a long-awaited Luthor family reunion for Lex, his sister Lena (Katie McGrath), and their mother, Lillian (Brenda Strong) in the Oval Office of the White House.

“It feels like those awfully tense scenes that all families go through, except one of them is maybe about to be a mass murderer,” jokes Cryer, adding that the finale paints Lex as “a lethal manipulator of human emotions. The stuff he does to both Red Daughter and his family members is just remarkable. He should give a TED talk. It’s kind of jaw-droppingly evil, and it’s of the things I was really excited about doing he’s hard to top. He has a history of being evil in pretty grand ways, but it’s the little interpersonal evil this finale reveals.”

As the curtain falls on his time as Superman’s archnemesis, Cryer hopes he succeeded in giving fans a comic-book-accurate interpretation of the character. “That was my goal, to honor that and be that guy,” he says.

And hopefully, this isn’t the last time we’re granted this evil genius.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

