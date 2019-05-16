Strap on your stilettos for a global sashay alongside 10 iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race queens.

EW has an exclusive reveal of the new trailer for World of Wonder’s upcoming docuseries Werq the World, the Drag Race production company’s new series chronicling VH1 and Voss Events’ worldwide tour of the same name.

Werq the World offers a behind-the-scenes peek at the lives of the queens who performed across 13 countries throughout 2018, including All-Stars 3 finalist Shangela, All-Stars 4 contestant Valentina, season 8 runner-up Kim Chi, All-Stars 4′s Latrice Royale, season 7 champion Violet Chachki, All-Stars 2 runner-up Detox, All-Stars 3 runner-up Kennedy Davenport, season 4 winner Sharon Needles, Dancing Queen star and season 5 legend Alyssa Edwards, and Aquaria, the reigning winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10.

Each episode of the series will focus on a different queen’s experience as she travels with the show, offering an intimate glimpse at drag life on the road.

Highlights from the trailer (above) include diva extraordinaire Valentina boarding an airplane with a sleep mask over her face as she balks at the thought of riding in economy class (“What’s that?” she asks), Alyssa furiously brushing a wig, Kim Chi spanking a man, and Shangela shrieking while being filmed in the shower.

“We are the largest and fiercest tour starring drag queens in the world,” Latrice says in the clip, while Violet adds: “We are at the height of drag, and we’re going to be able to look back on this and be like, ‘This is the coolest sh—!'”

Directed by Jasper Rischen and executive-produced by World of Wonder’s Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, Werq the World premieres the first of its 10 weekly episodes June 6 on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the new series above.

