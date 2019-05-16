Lacey Chabert to star in her EIGHTH Hallmark Christmas movie

Lacey Chabert is set to get joyful and jolly. For the eighth time.

The Mean Girls and Party of Five alum has signed on to headline her eighth Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, EW has learned. Chabert will star in Christmas in Rome, which will be partially filmed in Italy and also features Sam Page (The Story of Us).

Chabert will play an independent-minded American tour guide named Angela, who is fired from her job in Rome just before Christmas and crosses paths with an American executive named Oliver (Page), who wants to buy a high-end Italian ceramics company. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide around the Eternal City, as the owner of the ceramics company won’t sell it to him until he learns “the heart and soul of Rome.” But is there another heart and soul that he may win? (You do know which channel you’re watching, yes?)

Image zoom Bettina Strauss/Crown Media

Christmas in Rome, which is set to debut later this year, ensures that Chabert’s dominance in the Yuletide film department remains intact. She starred in 2018’s Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe, 2017’s The Sweetest Christmas, and 2016’s A Wish for Christmas, and did double duty in 2015 with A Christmas Melody and Family for Christmas. Prior to that, she was seen in 2014’s A Royal Christmas and 2012’s Matchmaker Santa. It also keeps her in festive lockstep with Candace Cameron Bure, who also will star in her eighth Hallmark Christmas movie this year.

Chabert recently starred in the Hallmark Channel movie Love, Romance & Chocolate, and also stars in the upcoming Hallmark Moves & Mysteries’ The Crossword Mysteries franchise.

Christmas in Rome represents one of a record 40 holiday movies that will air later this year on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. This year brings the 10th anniversary of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas,” which kicks off Oct. 25 and features such stars as Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, and Melissa Claire Egan.

