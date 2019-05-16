The Blacklist type TV Show Network NBC Genre Crime,

Liz Keen is determined to save her friends and country in time for her daughter’s long-awaited return home on NBC’s The Blacklist.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s season finale, Liz (Megan Boone) is still reeling from the arrest of her teammates by presidential adviser Anna McMahon (Jennifer Ferren). Red (James Spader) wants Liz to escape and avoid her own arrest, but she has other ideas. She has a plan to save everyone.

Liz and her team have a lot to contend with as season 6 wraps up. Top of the list: stopping the plot against the president, which will be very hard since Anna, one of the people behind the plot, has framed Liz’s team for the impending assassination. Making matters worse is the fact that the president himself may be involved in the plot.

“The question mark that the audience has coming into this episode is why on earth would the President of the United States be involved in and support a plot to assassinate the President of the United States. It’s a riddle that seems to have no answer. And I hope that our ultimate answer to it is surprising, unusual, and unexpected,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp tells EW. “I think we have a solid answer for why on earth President Diaz would be involved with this plot.”

On a more personal front, Liz is determined to bring her daughter Agnes home, now that she knows who Red really is and has deemed it safe enough to do so. She just has to save the leader of the free world first.

The Blacklist season finale airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

