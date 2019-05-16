Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

As Arrow heads it into its final season this fall, everyone is wondering if Emily Bett Rickards will return as Felicity Smoak.

Rickards exited the long-running superhero drama as a series regular in Monday’s season 7 finale; however, due the season’s dual timeline narrative (a present-day and a future storyline), there is some wiggle room that would allow Felicity return in the 10-episode eighth season, which will air this fall. And CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters on Thursday that he is open to the actress making an appearance in the final season.

“Emily was terrific on the show, and we believe Beth Schwartz did a great job wrapping up Felicity’s storyline [in the finale],” said Pedowitz. “If Beth can find a way to bring her back in a way that makes sense and Emily is available, we’d love to have her. Otherwise I’m pleased at how the way they said goodbye to the character.”

In the season 7 finale, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity abandoned the superhero life and went into hiding to raise their daughter; however, Oliver ended up being called away by the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to save the multiverse, as one is. Flash-forward to the year 2040, and Felicity helped her now-grown daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara) and son William (Ben Lewis) destroy her ARCHER security program. In the way of their victory, Felicity takes the blame for an ostensible act of terrorism on Star City and decides to go on a run while her children stayed to defend Star City; however, it turns out “on the run” was code for “rendezvousing with the Monitor and walking into a mysterious portal to be reunited with Oliver, who died in the Arrowverse long-awaited multiverse crisis.”

“Where I’m taking you, there’s no return,” the Monitor told her.

“I have waited a very long time to see him. I’m ready,” said a determined Felicity. And off they went into the great unknown.

When Rickards announced she was leaving the show in March, executive producers Beth Schwartz and Greg Berlanti released the following statement: “We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life. And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Arrow‘s 10-episode finale season will air this fall, Tuesdays on The CW.

