There's plenty of drama, dancing, and axe throwing in Younger season 6 trailer

The trailer for the sixth season of Younger is here and damn, this show isn’t slowing down in its old age!

At the end of the last season of the Darren Star-helmed TV Land dramedy, Charles (Peter Hermann) stepped down for his role at his own publishing company, in part, to be with Liza (Sutton Foster) — and here come the repercussions. In the just-released trailer for the new season, things between the couple seem to start off in a good place with Liza even letting an “I love you” slip to her former boss, but by later in the preview things look a little rockier with Charles figuring out what to do next and Liza unsure where her loyalties lie.

Elsewhere, it appears Kelsey (Hilary Duff) is feeling the pressure of being the publisher at Millennial, especially as it looks like the book written by investor Quinn (Laura Benanti) isn’t up to scratch. Then there’s Diana (Miriam Shor) having to come to terms with the new hierarchy at the publishing house and Kelsey getting mad at Liza for running her decisions by Charles — and possibly considering a new job with him? “Liza and Charles won’t stay apart,” Zane (Charles Michael Davis) tells Kelsey in the clip. “They’re going to work together; it’s inevitable.”

Add to that, baby-daddy drama for Josh (Nico Tortorella), axe throwing, a dazzling dance number, arrests(!) and a whole bunch of meaningful glances and it’s enough to make anyone age prematurely!

Season 6 of Younger premieres June 12 at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

