Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Wahlburgers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on A&E

Season Premiere

If you thought Wahlburgers was just the name of a burger chain co-owned by the capital-A actor Mark Wahlberg, NKOTB member Donnie, and chef brother Paul, think again. Entering its 10th (and final) season, the show doesn’t provide as much behind-the-scenes action as you might hope: Mark and Donnie pester Paul a lot about everything from not knowing “lingo” to his lack of social media, which makes for unpleasant viewing. However, you’ll see plenty of Wahlberg skin — whether it’s a shirtless Mark and Donnie or family matriarch Alma and her friend Phyllis in a nude painting class. C —Kerensa Cadenas

Related content:

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Riverdale (season finale; see an exclusive clip above) — The CW

Survivor (season finale) — CBS

Masterchef Celebrity Family Showdown (Johnny Weir vs. Tara Lipinski; Lisa Vanderpump and daughter Pandora vs. Snooki and JWoww) — Fox

*times are ET and subject to change