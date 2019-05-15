Jensen Ackles says Supernatural cliffhanger could lead to 'the best season of the show'

Supernatural type TV Show Network The CW Genre Fantasy,

Drama

In the Supernatural season 14 finale, the Winchesters went toe-to-toe with God. And when they decided they were done living by God’s rules, God made a decision. “Story’s over,” God told them. “Welcome to the end.” It’s a fitting sentiment, seeing as how the show is going into its 15th and final season, but what exactly does God’s decision mean for that last year?

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at “The Winchester Mythology: The Choices We Make,” a season 14 digital featurette in which showrunner Andrew Dabb says, “God was not kidding when he said it was the end of this story. And by the end of this story, it means the end of the world. The question of what that looks like, the question of how Sam and Dean deal with that, I think those are the big things that we’re going to explore going into season 15.”

Dean Winchester himself, Jensen Ackles, adds, “The world has just opened up, essentially, and all of those things that we have spent so many years fighting, they’re going to come knocking now.” Ackles is referencing the fact that the season 14 finale ended with all the monsters once killed by Dean and Sam (Jared Padalecki) coming back (along with a lot of zombies). “It’s going to be an all-out free-for-all,” Ackles says, adding, “In my opinion, they’re teeing up what could possibly be the best season of the show.”

Watch the video above for more. Season 14 of Supernatural is available now on digital, and the full featurette will be available on May 17 with the purchase of a season pass.

