Snowpiercer TV show premiering next spring on TBS

Snowpiercer type TV Show

The small screen version of Snowpiercer is set to premiere on TBS next spring. The adaptation of the Chris Evans-starring 2013 science fiction film about a train circumnavigating a post-apocalyptic world had previously been set to screen on TBS.

It has also been announced that the show has been greenlit for a second season. The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, and Iddo Goldberg, among others. The showrunner of Snowpiercer is Graeme Manson, the cocreator of Orphan Black.

“Snowpiercer is the perfect show to kick-off TBS’ entry into dramas with intricate storytelling, stunning visuals and first-class acting,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TBS and TNT, in a statement. “We believe in the longevity of this series and that audiences will be amazed by the fantastical world that brings to life such relevant social, political and environmental issues.”

Watch the trailer for the film version of Snowpiercer above.

