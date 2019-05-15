Avengers: Endgame directors hint Loki series could feature Captain America

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Everyone who watched Avengers: Endgame saw Past Loki seize the Tesseract and teleport away — but where he went from there is anyone’s guess.

The upcoming Loki series on Disney+ will answer that question, and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo hint that Captain America will be involved in tying up that loose end.

They had already suggested to EW that this fugitive Loki would be the subject of the upcoming Marvel series. “Interestingly, Loki has a show,” Joe Russo told us when asked about the trickster god’s fate.

In a new interview with Travis Clark of Business Insider, the brothers add a new tease: Catching Loki may be part of Captain America’s mission when he ventures into the disrupted timelines to restore the borrowed Infinity Stones and return Thor’s Mjölnir hammer. That implies we may see that pursuit become part of the new show.

Image zoom Marvel Studios

“Loki, when he teleports away with the Time Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for [Cap] to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki,” Joe said. “The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality.”

“We’re dealing with this idea of multiverses and branched realities, so there are many realities,” Anthony said.

The brothers also reiterate that they believe that when Captain America stayed behind to live his life with Peggy Carter, he did so in a separate timeline from the one Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been following.

“Correct, so he would have to come back to this timeline in order to hand off the shield,” Joe said.

“There’s a question of, how did this separate timeline Cap come to reappear in this timeline and why?” Anthony added.

Both filmmakers said those would be resolved in future storytelling from Marvel.

