Tears and tea spill in exclusive RuPaul talk show teasers

Can we get an “Amen!” (or two) up in here? Because EW has a pair of exclusive previews for RuPaul’s upcoming talk show.

In the first clip (above), the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race host, actor, recording artist, and author welcomes longtime friend and fellow Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, among other guests — one of whom cries on the set as RuPaul comforts her by telling her she’s beautiful.

“This is the show I’ve always wanted to do,” Ru says in the clip. “We are going to share stories of strength, survival, and love.”

The second clip (below) sees the 58-year-old drag superstar explaining his vision for the daily series, which premieres its initial three-week run this summer: “I’ve always been interested in people: Their stories, where they come from, and how they got to where they are. I want to share that with you. It’s gon’ be good!”

RuPaul is billed as a celebratory showcase for its host’s “distinctive voice, exceptional interview skills, passion for helping others, and inclusive brand of humor” that unfolds as a “modern take on the talk format” featuring celebrity discussions, newsmaker interviews, and a thematic throughline of self-empowerment through beauty, makeup, and style.

Though it marks Mama Ru’s most recent foray into the talk show format, RuPaul is not his first: He previously fronted two seasons of The RuPaul Show on VH1 between 1996 and 1998 before creating the reality competition phenomenon Drag Race in 2009. RuPaul‘s executive producers include Jill Van Lokeren (Michelle Obama’s Becoming book tour, The Oprah Winfrey Show) and RuPaul’s Drag Race minds Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell (from World of Wonder, the same company that produces Drag Race). Telepictures, a unit of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, will also produce.

RuPaul premieres Monday, June 10 on Fox stations in New York (WNYW FOX 5 at 7 p.m. and WWOR My9 at 5 p.m.), Los Angeles (KTTV FOX 11 at 6 p.m. and KCOP My13 at 8 p.m.), San Francisco: (KTVU FOX 2 at 2 p.m. and KTVU Plus 13 at 3 p.m.), Houston (KRIV FOX 26 at 3 p.m.), Phoenix (KSAZ FOX 10 at 2 p.m.), Minneapolis (WFTC My9 Plus at 8 p.m.), and Charlotte (WJZY FOX 46 at 10 a.m.). Watch EW’s exclusive previews above.

