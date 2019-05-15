Rick and Morty season 4 gets premiere date

The long-awaited return of Rick and Morty has a premiere date.

The Adult Swim animated hit will return for season 4 in November.

Image zoom Adult Swim

The brainy sci-fi series last aired two years ago. The show was delayed amid contract negotiations between its creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and Adult Swim. The parties struck a massive deal last year for 70 additional episodes. It’s not clear how many episodes will be in season 4, or how often new seasons will be released.

Rick and Morty’s popularity exploded in its third season, with the show ranking as TV’s top comedy among millennials across all of television.

The comedy has also been controversial as well — less for its R-rated content than the actions of its fandom. In an EW interview in 2017, Harmon blasted fans who harassed the show’s female writing staff online. Then a stunt where McDonald’s tried to capitalize on a reference in the show to its discontinued Schezwan dipping sauce went awry when some of the show’s fans harassed restaurant employees.

