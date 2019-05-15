Image zoom Curtis Baker/TBS

Miracle Workers type TV Show Network TBS Genre Comedy

TBS announced the renewal of the Simon Rich-created anthology series Miracle Workers on Wednesday, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi. The pair, who respectively played a low-level angel and God in the comedy’s freshman season, will be back alongside costars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni to tell an entirely new story.

In season 2, the Lorne Michaels-produced series will focus on a group of villagers during the Dark Ages who are trying to stay positive in a time of inequality and fake news. It’s a medieval tale about family, friendship, and trying not to get murdered.

“Simon’s brain is very inventive, and he’s very excited about the next chapter,” Soni said during the show’s presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour earlier this year.

“There’s this whole world he’s created for all of us to play new parts,” he continued. “We’ll be paired up with actors that we didn’t work with enough in the first one. We all get along so well, so we’re excited to do something together again that’ll be totally different. It’s rare as an actor to get that type of opportunity where we just reset each year.”

Rich added, “This is one of the reasons we hired such a versatile cast who have so many different moves and so many different strengths. We are trying to do this sort of repertory company where people can play wildly different characters.”

Radcliffe fell in love with Rich’s books years ago and was determined to work with the Man Seeking Woman creator.

“My girlfriend gave me a copy of What in God’s Name, and I loved it,” the Harry Potter star said at TCA. “Then, I read more of his short stories and thought about how amazing he is. I knew I had to meet him. When I did, I told him that if he ever did anything with the book that I’d love to work with him on it in any capacity. About a year later, he phoned me about making it into a TV series and I told him to count me all in. And if we get another season, I can’t wait to see what he comes up with for us.”

TBS reports that Miracle Workers reached an audience of 26.4 million viewers across all its platforms. No premiere date for the show’s sophomore season has been announced as of yet.

