Jamie Foxx competes against daughter Corinne in Jimmy Fallon's music challenge

Actor Jamie Foxx, who’s also a singer/songwriter/music producer/Grammy winner, tested his music knowledge on The Tonight Show Tuesday against Jimmy Fallon, yes, but also his daughter, model/actress Corinne Foxx.

The game, Name That Song, is slightly like the Foxxs’ Fox show Beat Shazam, in which teams of two compete against the timer and each other to guess the name of songs. Name That Song does the same thing, except The Roots play only one instrument at a time, layering the parts on top of each other.

Can you identify “Push It” by Salt N Pepa by just listening to the drum line? Fallon can. Can you pinpoint “thank u, next” by Ariana Grande by a few bass beats and piano flourishes? Corinne can. Jamie, however, not so much.

“I definitely knew someone Caucasian wrote the song,” he joked after Fallon correctly guessed “Every Breath You Take” by The Police.

Related content: