Game of Thrones reveals final episode photos

Game of Thrones just released photos from its super-secret series finale. There’s just one catch: There are only two of them.

There’s an image of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) that’s new and an epic shot of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) giving a victory speech that was first glimpsed in the episode’s promo:

Image zoom HBO

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

The images come on the heels of the penultimate episode, “The Bells,” setting HBO ratings records with more than 18.4 million viewers and also promoting a rather intense backlash (with a record-low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 47 percent).

