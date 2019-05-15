Game of Thrones reveals final episode photos

By James Hibberd
May 15, 2019 at 02:02 PM EDT

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones just released photos from its super-secret series finale. There’s just one catch: There are only two of them.

There’s an image of Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) that’s new and an epic shot of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) giving a victory speech that was first glimpsed in the episode’s promo:

The images come on the heels of the penultimate episode, “The Bells,” setting HBO ratings records with more than 18.4 million viewers and also promoting a rather intense backlash (with a record-low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 47 percent).

EW will have full coverage of the GoT finale Sunday and Monday that you won’t want to miss.

Here’s the promo for the season 8 and series finale:

Read our episode 5 “The Bells” coverage (spoilers):

