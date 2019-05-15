First Look: Rita Moreno dances her way into the Bless This Mess season finale

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

Rita Moreno is headed to Nebraska.

The EGOT-winning actress will guest star on the season finale of Bless This Mess, and she’s bringing her dancing shoes with her (though, when does she not?!).

Moreno is playing Theresa, a woman from Rudy’s (Ed Begley Jr.) past, who throws a wrench in the increasing romantic sparks between Rudy and Constance (Pam Grier). EW has an exclusive first look at Moreno’s visit to the freshman ABC series, and it seems whatever her past influence in Rudy’s life, she’s able to get him on the dance floor.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

Titled “The Estonian Method,” the season finale finds Mike (Dax Shepard) and Rio (Lake Bell) entering the “best hen” competition at the county fair. They submit prized chicken Priyanka to the competition in a bid to prove themselves to the local community. Things start to heat up between Rudy and Constance, but they’re halted when Rudy runs into Theresa. Meanwhile, Kay (Lennon Parham) and Beau (David Koechner) struggle with marital issues.

Bless This Mess was a late-season addition to ABC’s line-up, premiering just last month on April 16. When it wraps up its season next Wednesday, it will have only aired six episodes in total for its first season — but it’s quickly proved a success for the network and earned a season 2 renewal last week, alongside other freshman series The Rookie and Single Parents.

Moreno endeared herself to television audiences over the course of three seasons of One Day at a Time on Netflix as passionate and dedicated Cuban grandmother Lydia. Netflix canceled the show this spring, but the decision sparked fan outcry and the series is still looking for a new home. (Perhaps this could be a test-run for Moreno joining the ABC sitcom family more permanently?)

The season finale of Bless This Mess will air at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 on ABC. See below for more First Look photos.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

