CBS will debut three new comedies and two new dramas this fall, and will move Young Sheldon in the old time slot occupied by The Big Bang Theory, which is wrapping for good May 16.

Held back for midseason are the new dramas FBI: Most Wanted, from Dick Wolf, and Tommy, starring Edie Falco, as well as the new sitcom Broke, featuring Pauley Perrette. Big Brother, as well as Criminal Minds, MacGyver, Man With a Plan, The Amazing Race, and Undercover Boss will also bow later in the season.

One of the comedies is from sitcom mastermind Chuck Lorre, while Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight) are behind one of the new dramas.

The network also announced Wednesday that Madam Secretary will come to an end with a 10-episode sixth season.

Here is CBS’s fall schedule:

Mondays

8-8:30 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30-9 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola

9-10 p.m. All Rise

10-11 p.m. Bull

Tuesdays

8-9 p.m. NCIS

9-10 p.m. FBI

10-11 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesdays

8-9 p.m. Survivor

9-10 p.m. Seal Team

10-11 p.m. S.W.A.T.

Thursdays

8-8:30 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30-9 p.m. The Unicorn

9-9:30 p.m. Mom

9:30-10 p.m. Carol’s Second Act

10-11 p.m. Evil

Fridays

8-9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

9-10 p.m. Magnum P.I.

10-11 p.m. Blue Bloods

Saturdays

8-9 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. Crimetime Saturday

10-11 p.m. 48 Hours

Sundays

7-8 p.m. 60 Minutes

8-9 p.m. God Friended Me

9-10 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m. Madam Secretary

Here are CBS’ descriptions of its new shows:

All Rise: A courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. It stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Judith Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kanski.

Evil: A psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. From Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), the series stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shroff, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard and Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard.

Bob ♥ Abishola: A love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. From Chuck Lorre, the comedy stars Billy Gardell as Bob, Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola, Christine Ebersole as Dottie, and Vernee Watson as Gloria.

Carol’s Second Act: A comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. It stars Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney and Kyle MacLachlan as Dr. Frost.

The Unicorn: A single-camera comedy about a tight-knit group of best friends and family who helps Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. It also stars Rob Corddry as Forrest and Michaela Watkins as Delia.

FBI: Most Wanted: A high-stakes drama from Wolf that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. It stars Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson and Kellan Lutz as Crosby.

Tommy: Edie Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles.

Broke: A comedy about Jackie (Pauley Perrette), a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted husband, Javier (Jaime Camil) and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend, Luis (Izzy Diaz), land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up.

