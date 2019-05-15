Adam Lambert to sing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' on American Idol finale — plus more huge performers

American Idol type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Sunday’s American Idol grand finale is shaping up to be exactly that — grand! The episode will be an enormous super-concert, featuring performances from past Idol winner Carrie Underwood, former contestant (and current Queen frontman!) Adam Lambert, as well as judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and many more.

ABC revealed a partial, but quite extensive, list of performers Wednesday, which, of course, includes the final three contestants — Alejandro Aranda, Madison VanDenburg, and Laine Hardy. The three will all perform solo — hoping to secure the country’s vote during the live, coast-to-coast broadcast — while also joining some of today’s biggest names in music: Hardy will perform with Jon Pardi on a medley of “Night Shift” and “Dirt on My Boots”; VanDenburg will take the stage with Dan + Shay to sing “All To Myself” and “Speechless.”

The three-hour finale will also welcome back the rest of the Top 10 — Laci Kaye Booth, Walker Burroughs, Wade Cota, Dimitrius Graham, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, and Alyssa Raghu, and Uche — with who will all perform with Richie, as well as a medley of songs with Kool & The Gang, plus other duets with acts including Kane Brown and Weezer.

And former contestant Shayy, who wow’ed the judges and audiences with her powerful voice and emotional story about her recent vision loss, will also return to perform “Rise Up,” which brought Richie to tears during her initial audition.

The finale of ABC’s American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, airs live coast to coast, Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the winner announced at the end of the episode.

See the first round of performers below:

Adam Lambert to perform his new single, “New Eyes,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Dimitrius Graham

Carrie Underwood to make a special appearance during her Cry Pretty Tour 360 to perform her new hit single, “Southbound,” live on the “Idol” stage

Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry to perform “Con Calma”

Dan + Shay to perform “All To Myself” and “Speechless” with Madison VanDenburg

Jon Pardi to perform a medley of “Night Shift” and “Dirt On My Boots” with Laine Hardy

Kane Brown to perform “Good As You” and “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” with Alyssa Raghu

Katy Perry to perform “Unconditionally” with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Kool & The Gang to perform a medley of “Hollywood Swinging,” “Ladies Night” and “Celebrate” with the Top 10

Luke Bryan to perform “Knockin’ Boots” and “Every Breath You Take” with Laci Kaye Booth

Lionel Richie to perform “Dancing on the Ceiling” with the Top 10

Montell Jordan to perform “This Is How We Do It” with Margie Mays and Austin Michael

Viral sensation Shayy returns to perform “Rise Up”

Weezer to perform a medley of “Africa,” “Take On Me” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” with Wade Cota and Walker Burroughs

