Black Mirror season 5 trailer revealed: See Miley Cyrus in Netflix role

Black Mirror type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Sci-fi,

Thriller

The Black Mirror season 5 trailer is here — as is its highly anticipated premiere date.

Netflix revealed the first preview for the new season of the anthology drama (above) along with a launch date that’s sooner than you might expect: Wednesday, June 5.

The new season will consist of just three episodes, marking a bit of a return to its early U.K. days when the show had shorter seasons. (December’s interactive “Bandersnatch” was originally shot for season 5 and consisted of five and a half hours of footage, so that was a factor.)

Netflix also confirmed the season’s full cast for the first time. The lineup includes singer Miley Cyrus in her return to TV (she plays a pop singer in the show). There’s also Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin.

Check out our exclusive first look at the episode starring Mackie and Abdul-Mateen II, which series creator Charlie Brooker teased as “the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming,” as well as our gallery ranking every Black Mirror episode so far.

Related content: