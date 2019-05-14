What to watch on Tuesday: HBO's new Muhammad Ali doc, plus The Flash and New Amsterdam finales

Image zoom

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali

Image zoom Ken Regan/© 2019 Muhammad Ali Enterprises LLC/HBO

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO

This Antoine Fuqua-directed doc uses Ali’s own words and unseen archival footage to trace the famed boxer’s life — his early career as Cassius Clay, conversion to Islam, fights against Joe Frazier, and later years as a humanitarian.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate — Netflix

9 p.m.

The Flash (season finale) — The CW

FBI (season finale) — CBS

10 p.m.

New Amsterdam (season finale) — NBC

NCIS: New Orleans (season finale) — CBS

*times are ET and subject to change