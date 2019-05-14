What to watch on Tuesday: HBO's new Muhammad Ali doc, plus The Flash and New Amsterdam finales

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on HBO
This Antoine Fuqua-directed doc uses Ali’s own words and unseen archival footage to trace the famed boxer’s life — his early career as Cassius Clay, conversion to Islam, fights against Joe Frazier, and later years as a humanitarian.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate — Netflix
9 p.m.
The Flash (season finale) — The CW
FBI (season finale) — CBS
10 p.m.
New Amsterdam (season finale) — NBC
NCIS: New Orleans (season finale) — CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
