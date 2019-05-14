The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

Barry (Grant Gustin) shares one of the most important lessons he’s learned from his time as the Flash with his daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) in The Flash‘s season 5 finale.

In the above exclusive clip from Tuesday’s season-ender “Legacy,” Barry finds Nora brooding in the speed lab. See, she and the rest of the team just figured out Eobard Thawne’s (Tom Cavanagh) plan to free himself in the future by destroying Cicada’s dagger in the past. Nora blames herself for it all because she trusted the Reverse Flash and allowed herself to be manipulated, and now she’s racking her brain to find a way to fix it. Unfortunately, her father has a harsh truth for her.

“I don’t know if you can [fix it], Nora,” says Barry. “You made a mistake, a big mistake. Sometimes in life all we can do is just live with the consequences. So what you have to ask yourself is, what kind of a hero are you going to be? One that takes a do-over after every mistake or one who lives with it and moves forward?”

Barry is clearly speaking from experience, because he’s been in this exact place many times before. A few seasons ago, Barry would’ve played with time travel to fix a mistake, which would’ve made things worst (Hello Flashpoint!). Thankfully, he’s learned from his mistakes and knows not to do that, and now he’s imparting that wisdom to Nora.

“It’s been fun in our show when you’re in season 5, you have this massive library to draw from,” said showrunner Todd Helbing in a recent interview with EW, “and a lot of times in the season you’ve heard Barry give advice that he’s gotten himself in the past. We sort of do that one final time here, and it’s nice to see how Nora responds to the advice that she’s given.”

However, we should note that Nora isn’t only just dealing with her guilt over working with her father’s greatest enemy. “I think there’s a lot of complicated emotions going on in her [head], but she also has this whole other thing that she has to deal with now with the Negative Speed Force and being exposed to that and how it affects her emotions. So yeah, there’s a lot that she’s dealing with,” said Helbing.

Going into the finale, there’s definitely reason to wonder whether or not Nora will survive the season. When asked if viewers should be prepared for the worst, Helbing simply said, “There’s a lot of unexpected turns in the finale.” Candice Patton, who plays Nora’s mother Iris, added, “We deal with Nora and kind of summing her arc on the show this season.”

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see how things shake out for this little runner.

Watch the clip above.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

