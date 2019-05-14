Freeform renews The Bold Type for season 4

The Bold Type type TV Show Network Freeform Genre Drama

Kat, Sutton, and Jane are just getting started.

With The Bold Type currently airing its third season on Freeform, the network has picked it up for season 4. Freeform made the announcement as part of Tuesday’s Walt Disney Television Upfronts presentation, where series stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy shared the good news (while also sharing some rosé because they’re nothing if not on-brand).

The dramedy follows besties Kat (Dee), Sutton (Fahy), and Jane (Stevens) as they navigate their twenties together in New York City. Together, the women work at Scarlet, a women’s magazine. Making the announcement, the stars said, “On The Bold Type, we play characters who are determined to succeed in the New York fashion media business. We balance careers, friendship, and love on the daily. But this show is so important to us and our fans because regardless of who you are, we are all just trying to navigate the mess of our lives. And we are so excited to be coming back for season 4! Here’s to more bold stories, friendship, and a whole lot of rosé.”

For season 4, Wendy Straker Hauser will serve as showrunner, taking over from Amanda Lasher. The series, which also stars Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward, and Stephen Conrad Moore, airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

See the moment the stars found out the renewal news below.

We surprised the cast of #TheBoldType with some very big news. The Bold Type is coming back for Season 4 on @FreeformTV. pic.twitter.com/rYP1VsFQxH — The Bold Type (@TheBoldTypeTV) May 14, 2019

