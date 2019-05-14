See the sickening looks from the RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 finale

The current queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race brought it to the ball across season 11 with eye-popping runway looks and fierce fashions week after week, but most of them saved their most sickening attire for last.

All 15 queens who participated in the Emmy-winning reality competition series’ 11th season attended the grand finale taping Monday night at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre, where four finalists duked it out for the crown, a $100,000 check, and the title of America’s Drag Superstar.

Before the festivities, however, the queens hit the red carpet to show off their couture outfits, from glamorous gowns (Scarlet Envy, Nina West) to conceptual, wearable art pieces (Yvie Oddly, Plastique Tiara). Below, see each of the ladies’ finale looks, and be sure to tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11’s penultimate competitive episode this Thursday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

Yvie Oddly:

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo:

Soju:

Silky Nutmeg Ganache:

Shuga Cain:

Scarlet Envy:

Ra’Jah O’Hara:

Plastique Tiara:

Nina West:

Mercedes Iman Diamond:

Kahanna Montrese:

Honey Davenport:

Brooke Lynn Hytes:

Ariel Versace:

A’Keria Chanel Davenport:

