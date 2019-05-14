Wednesday night marks the season three finale of The CW’s Riverdale and IT. IS. A. DOOZY.
In this exclusive clip, Archie (K.J. Apa) and his pals Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) all confer when they discover they’ve been invited to meet with the Gargoyle King. We’re guessing old GK isn’t asking them to dinner at California Pizza Kitchen.
More disturbingly, Jughead can’t get a hold of Betty (Lili Reinhart) at The Farm. Never a good sign.
Watch the full clip above. The absolutely wild season finale of Riverdale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on The CW.
