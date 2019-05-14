A family is separated in the first Party of Five reboot trailer

Your first look at the rebooted Party of Five is here.

The new series from original Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman debuted its first trailer during Freeform’s upfront presentation Tuesday morning.

The video dives into the deportation and immigration story line previously teased when the show was picked up to series. The one-hour drama tells the story of the five Acosta children as they struggle to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

We get a taste of that heartbreaking split in the trailer, which shows the Acosta parents being forcibly separated from their children and oldest son Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) fighting to keep the family united in the face of impending interference from a social worker. Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris Legaspi also star. Rodrigo Garcia serves as executive producer and directed the pilot, while Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

The original Party of Five ran from 1994 to 2000 and starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell, and Lacey Chabert. While that show found the Salinger siblings fending for themselves after their parents died in an accident, the new series’ twist is intended to have a contemporary resonance.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim previously said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

Further details, including when the series will debut on Freeform, are still to be announced. Watch the new trailer above.

