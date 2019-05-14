New Hannah Gadsby Netflix special Douglas lands next year

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Hannah Gadsby is coming back for more after Nanette, her first Netflix comedy special that dropped in June 2018. The 41-year-old Australian stand-up comic now has a new special coming to the streaming platform called Douglas, based on the show she’s currently touring, and she’s preparing for a 2020 release.

Gadsby announced the timeline for Douglas in Los Angeles amid all the For Your Consideration Netflix events taking place this month.

“I’m so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020,” she said of the hourlong special that will launch globally on the subscription service. “I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Clearly she hasn’t quit comedy, as Gadsby once said during her award-winning Nanette. She began touring Douglas — named after her beloved dog! — in Melbourne, Australia before embarking on a world tour that included the U.S., she first announced on social media earlier this February.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadsby teased Douglas will be more like her pre-Nanette comedic style.

“That’s generally the way I’ve always tackled by work: I start serious and before Nanette, I’d always finish funny. But with Nanette, I flipped that. With this show, the humor will be back in,” she explained. “I think that’s an interesting thing, as far as a lot of people in the U.S. are concerned, Nanette was the only way that people know me and so that’s the only prism that they view my work. So as far as whether they like or dislike me, it’s pretty much [a view that], ‘I’m a comedian that’s not funny.’ I’m looking forward to this thinking, ‘Can do!’ I don’t have any intention of workshopping any of my traumas on stage again. That took a toll. And also, I kinda did that. Of course, I can’t help but think about serious stuff. I tend not to try and dwell too much on specifics at this point of the creative process. There’s about four hours of show that I’m whittling down. But I’m interested in the dynamics of power and privilege.”

According to The New York Times, Gadsby, in Douglas, discusses the autism diagnosis she received before the success of Nanette. She said at the time “it was a lot of pressure” to talk about that openly in front of an audience. “Everyone understands the coming-out story now: It is part of popular culture,” she said. “But women with autism is a very niche experience. I can’t predict how people are going to respond.”

“Autism is overwhelming,” she added. “So people see the distress of it. But often in a lot of those distresses we’ve been dragged out of our little thought orgies, having a great time in our heads. Nobody sees that, and I don’t see that celebrated. It is different and it is not all sad. [People think] it’s a devastating existence. And it doesn’t have to be: It’s not autism that makes it difficult to live with autism. It’s the world we’ve created that is not geared in our favor.”

