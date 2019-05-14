Game of Thrones episode 'The Bells' sets new ratings record

Game of Thrones set another ratings record for the show’s penultimate episode.

“The Bells” delivered 18.4 million viewers across two airings and including streaming, according to HBO. That figure blows past the previous record of 17.8 million from two weeks ago.

Moreover, HBO says season 8 is averaging an incredible 43 million viewers per episode in total audience after more days of DVR playback and streaming and repeats are added in. That’s an increase of more than 10 million viewers when compared to season 7.

Image zoom HBO

Game of Thrones is the most watched entertainment series of the year despite being on a premium pay cable network. The fantasy drama’s ratings also the highest in HBO’s history. The series finale of Veep also set a series high, with 1.6 million viewers.

In terms of fan reaction, “The Bells” was perhaps the show’s most divisive yet — the episode had a record-low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 47 percent.

The show’s series finale is Sunday night and seems certain to set another ratings record.

