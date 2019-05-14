FX chairman addresses future of American Crime Story and Feud

There are no plans to debut another Feud limited series, but FX has at least four projects in the works for the American Crime Story franchise, FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters in New York City, Landgraf said the network is eager to find the next evolution The People v. O.J. Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. But “it’s really challenging,” he admits. “There is plenty of true crime storytelling in the market right now. It’s a ubiquitous form. We want to elevate our ambition and [figure out] how to bring the brightest stories to market. That starts with writing and nuance and how the meaning of the crime story fits in the larger context.”

Image zoom Ray Mickshaw/FX

Feud launched in 2017 as a planned anthology series centering on famous feuds. The first one focused on Bette Davis and Joan Crawford, played by Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange. Created by uber-producer Ryan Murphy, it earned multiple nominations.

The People v. O.J. Simpson debuted in 2016 and won nine Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series. It was followed up by The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which debuted in January 2018 and won three Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actor (Darren Criss). Both were executive produced by Murphy, along with Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

“We’re just waiting for Ryan to see what he wants to do next,” says Landgraf.

