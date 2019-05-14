Exclusive: See Lake Bell plunge into a lake in Bless This Mess clip

By Tyler Aquilina
May 14, 2019 at 03:20 PM EDT

Bless This Mess

type
  • TV Show
Network
  • ABC
Genre

Someone in the Bless This Mess writers’ room saw an opportunity they couldn’t resist.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of the ABC comedy (which the network just renewed for a second season), Rio, played by Lake Bell, is en route to a potential therapy client’s house. Unfortunately, her frenemy Kay Bowman (Lennon Parham) has given her the wrong directions, and Rio plunges her bike down a hill into…a lake. Yep, Lake lands in a lake.

In the episode, Rio and her husband Mike (Dax Shepard) are trying to wrangle enough money for a new water heater. Rio tries to land new clients while Mike decides to sell their chickens’ eggs at the local farmers market. Check out the clip above, which also features the priceless sight of Shepard looking right at home at the farmers market — something we didn’t know we needed until now.

Bless This Mess airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

Related content:

Bless This Mess

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 1
Genre
Premiere
  • 04/16/19
Performers
  • Lake Bell,
  • Dax Shepard
Network
  • ABC
Complete Coverage
  • Bless This Mess
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST