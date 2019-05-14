Exclusive: See Lake Bell plunge into a lake in Bless This Mess clip

Bless This Mess type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

Someone in the Bless This Mess writers’ room saw an opportunity they couldn’t resist.

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of the ABC comedy (which the network just renewed for a second season), Rio, played by Lake Bell, is en route to a potential therapy client’s house. Unfortunately, her frenemy Kay Bowman (Lennon Parham) has given her the wrong directions, and Rio plunges her bike down a hill into…a lake. Yep, Lake lands in a lake.

In the episode, Rio and her husband Mike (Dax Shepard) are trying to wrangle enough money for a new water heater. Rio tries to land new clients while Mike decides to sell their chickens’ eggs at the local farmers market. Check out the clip above, which also features the priceless sight of Shepard looking right at home at the farmers market — something we didn’t know we needed until now.

Bless This Mess airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

