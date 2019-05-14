Darkwing Duck comes to DuckTales in exclusive clip

DuckTales (2017 TV series) type TV Show Network Disney Channel Genre Animated,

Adventure

“Aw cool, a big-budget reboot of a thing I loved as a kid? Those are always great!”

When it comes to ’80s/’90s cartoon shows about cartoon ducks, there are two big names: DuckTales and Darkwing Duck. The former was relaunched in 2017 by producers Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, and the latter gets its own rework in a DuckTales episode airing later this month titled “The Duck Knight Returns!”

In characteristically meta fashion, Darkwing Duck exists as a pop culture franchise within the world of the new DuckTales. Jim Cummings, who voiced the titular character on the ’90s cartoon, plays duck actor Jim Starling. Director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver) plays visionary film director Alistair Boorswan, and real-life Darkwing Duck creator Tad Stones voices a security guard named Tad.

“I’m a giant fan of the new DuckTales series and am super excited that they are building a universe that connects new versions of the Disney Afternoon shows, including Darkwing Duck,” Stones told EW in a statement. “Matt and Frank took me through their ideas for Darkwing’s presence in DuckTales and I am thrilled that they are keeping the heart of the character while building an even richer backstory. Darkwing couldn’t be in better hands.”

Watch the exclusive clip above, in which Scrooge (David Tennant) tries to stark a creative partnership with Alistair over a possible Darkwing Duck reboot, much to the excitement of super-fan Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett).

“The Duck Knight Returns!” premieres Friday on Disney Channel and the Disney Now app.

Related content: