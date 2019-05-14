Black Mirror
Black Mirror first look at mysterious season 5: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II face off

Exclusive: "It's the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming," teases series creator Charlie Brooker.

By James Hibberd
May 14, 2019 at 01:02 PM EDT

EW is pulling back the veil on season 5 of Netflix’s Black Mirror.

Below is the first photo from the eagerly anticipated new season of the Emmy-winning anthology drama.

Netflix

Here is Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) facing off on a rainy street in one of the new episodes.

There are no additional details about this episode. But series creator Charlie Brooker teases: “It’s the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming.” 

Season 5 represents the first new content from the series since December’s groundbreaking stand-alone episode “Bandersnatch,” which allowed viewers to make interactive choices that decided the show’s narrative.

There are a lot of open questions about the mysterious new season, such as: When does Black Mirror return? For how many episodes? And who are the other cast members (many have been reported, including singer Miley Cyrus, who has implied in an interview she’s in the new season).

More news to come at a future date. Until then, check out our gallery of every Black Mirror episode ranked.

