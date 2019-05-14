Here's some vital All That information: Jonas Brothers to guest-star on revival

All That type TV Show Network Nickelodeon Genre Comedy,

Variety

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Jonas Brothers.

Fresh off their appearance on Saturday Night Live, Nick, Kevin, and Joe have announced that they’ll soon be stopping by another sketch series that Kenan Thompson is involved in: All That.

Ready yet? Get set… we’re on the premiere of the all new #AllThat on June 15th! @nickelodeon 🍔🍔🍔 pic.twitter.com/KAkJ5TQ2zu — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 14, 2019

The Jonas Brothers won’t be the only familiar faces in the June 15 premiere of the All That revival. As EW previously reported, original stars Lori Beth Denberg, Josh Server, and Kel Mitchell, who we see back as Ed in the video above, will be on hand to pass the torch to the next cast.

Executive-produced by Thompson and Mitchell, All That will feature a new group of kids, but in addition to returning cast members, it will also revive some classic sketches like “Good Burger,” “Vital Information,” and “Loud Librarian.”

Image zoom Nickelodeon

All That premieres June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

Related content: