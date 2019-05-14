ABC knew Constance Wu had another opportunity but always planned to renew Fresh Off the Boat

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke on Tuesday said she knew that Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu had another opportunity away from the network, but she always planned to renew the family sitcom.

Burke was asked to respond a series of Twitter remarks by Wu, who initially chafed at the news that the series would be returning for a fourth season. She originally tweeted she was “so upset that I’m literally crying.” Wu later walked back her comments by saying she was disappointed because “I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

“I did actually know she had another opportunity,” Burke admitted to reporters. “We never really considered not bringing back the show. It’s too strong for us.”

When a reporter asked if ABC considered replacing Wu as Jessica Huang on the family comedy, Burke said no. “We love what she does for the show.” She also added that she is “choosing to believe Constance’s most recent communication.”

Burke is talking about Wu’s latest — and lengthy — written response that she shared on Twitter. “I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc [sic] I hate the show but bc [sic] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

These words are my truth. I hope you hear them pic.twitter.com/l6SvbFcUlj — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

