ABC knew Constance Wu had another opportunity but always planned to renew Fresh Off the Boat

By Lynette Rice
May 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM EDT

Fresh Off the Boat

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke on Tuesday said she knew that Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu had another opportunity away from the network, but she always planned to renew the family sitcom.

Burke was asked to respond a series of Twitter remarks by Wu, who initially chafed at the news that the series would be returning for a fourth season. She originally tweeted she was “so upset that I’m literally crying.” Wu later walked back her comments by saying she was disappointed because “I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

“I did actually know she had another opportunity,” Burke admitted to reporters. “We never really considered not bringing back the show. It’s too strong for us.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

When a reporter asked if ABC considered replacing Wu as Jessica Huang on the family comedy, Burke said no. “We love what she does for the show.” She also added that she is “choosing to believe Constance’s most recent communication.”

Burke is talking about Wu’s latest — and lengthy — written response that she shared on Twitter. “I love FOTB. I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc [sic] I hate the show but bc [sic] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

Related content:

Fresh Off the Boat

Eddie Huang’s memoir adaptation tells the comical adjustments of a Taiwanese-American family settling into the wild ways of ’90s Orlando, Florida.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 5
Genre
Premiere
  • 02/04/15
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST