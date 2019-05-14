See ABC's fall 2019-2020 prime-time schedule

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

The returning shows The Rookie, A Million Little Things, and American Housewife move to new nights and black-ish gets a new lead-in from prequel spin-off mixed-ish as part of ABC’s new fall schedule.

The network, like Fox and NBC, is promoting stability with its new lineup. And apparently, it’s holding back a surprise for the 8 p.m. on Sunday time slot until after 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, when the ABC execs appear in front of advertisers in New York.

ABC found a spot for Emergence, a genre thriller first developed (but ultimately released this month) by NBC. It also developed an updated version of Kids Say the Darndest Things — the old reality show that harkens back to Art Linkletter’s days — with host Tiffany Haddish.

Here is the fall schedule:

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m. The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. The Conners

8:30 p.m. Bless This Mess (new time)

9:00 p.m. mixed-ish

9:30 p.m. black-ish (new time)

10:00 p.m. Emergence

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. Schooled

9:00 p.m. Modern Family

9:30 p.m. Single Parents

10:00 p.m. Stumptown

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

9:00 p.m. A Million Little Things

10:00 p.m. How to Get Away with Murder

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. American Housewife

8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (new time)

9:00 p.m. 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

8:00 p.m. Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things

9:00 p.m. Shark Tank

10:00 p.m. The Rookie

Here are ABC’s descriptions of its new fall shows:

Stumptown Based on the Stumptown” graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. It also stars Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Emergence: A character-driven genre thriller, Emergence is about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all. It stars Allison Tolman as Jo, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny, Ashley Aufderheide as Bree, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris, Zabryna Guevara as Abby with Donald Faison as Alex and Clancy Brown as Ed.

mixed-ish: Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ‘80s and the constant dilemmas they had to face over whether to assimilate or stay true to themselves. Bow’s parents Paul and Alicia decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. As her parents struggle with the challenges of their new life, Bow and her siblings navigate a mainstream school in which they’re perceived as neither black nor white. This family’s experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where you belong.

