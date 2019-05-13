What to watch on Monday: The series debut of L.A.'s Finest, plus The Bachelorette premiere

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
L.A.’s Finest
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Spectrum on Demand
Series Debut
Huzzah for progress: Hollywood still churns out cut-and-paste action comedies, but now women get to take the lead. Gabrielle Union reprises her Bad Boys II role as Syd Burnett, an LAPD detective who spends her downtime racking up one-night stands. Her partner Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) is the opposite: a married stepmom who pouts when you miss family book club. Together they (cue all the sad trombones) trade quips during shootouts and hide Dark Secrets. Other fine actors wasted here include Evan Handler, all boxy-suit bluster as Captain Hirsch, and Ernie Hudson as Syd’s father. “It doesn’t get any realer than this,” Hirsch intones in the premiere. It doesn’t get any better, either. C– —Kristen Baldwin
Line of Duty
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Acorn TV
Line of Duty may lack the Homeland glamour of creator Jed Mercurio’s recent hit Bodyguard, with its sexy international conspiracies and government ministers clicking their stilettos down long marble hallways. Instead, it’s a deliberately paced, proudly procedural cop show set in a grim England of station houses and scrubby chip shops. But the long-running series is still addictive; after a wobbly fourth season starring Thandie Newton, Duty’s mojo returns with a taut, screw-turning examination of an undercover officer gone rogue—the kind of slow-burn drama that earns your devotion. A– —Leah Greenblatt
What Else to Watch
8 p.m.
9-1-1 (season finale) — Fox
The Bachelorette (season premiere with Hannah B.) — ABC
9 p.m.
Arrow (season finale) — The CW
Best Baker in America (season premiere) — Food Network
10 p.m.
Bull (season finale) — CBS
Paid Off with Michael Torpey (season premiere) — truTV
*times are ET and subject to change
