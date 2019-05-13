USA Network is bringing back The Biggest Loser

Image zoom

The Biggest Loser type TV Show Genre Reality

Extreme dieting is coming back to TV.

USA Network will reboot The Biggest Loser, the competition reality show that aired for 17 seasons on NBC. The Peacock’s sister cable network will air 10 episodes of the unscripted show sometime in 2020.

“We’re re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” said USA & SyFy Networks President Chris McCumber in a statement. “USA’s recent reboot of Temptation Island brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we’re excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup.”

USA says it will feature a “dynamic new team of experts determined to dramatically improve America’s lifespans and waistlines” — so no return for Jillian Michaels and Bob Harper, it seems. But there were still be men and women competing to lose weight, plus trainers, a chef and a life coach to help them along the way. None of them have been announced.

The Biggest Loser aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016 and has been adapted more than 30 times all over the world.

Related: